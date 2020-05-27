Monolithic Sandstone Shiv Linga of 9th C CE Unearthed by ASI in Vietnam Temple, Informs EAM S Jaishankar (See Pics)

Shiv Linga Unearthed in Vietnam. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, May 27: A monolithic sandstone Shiv Linga of 9th c CE has been unearthed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar informed on Wednesday.

"Reaffirming a civilisational connect. Monolithic sandstone Shiv Linga of 9th c CE is latest find in ongoing conservation project. Applaud @ASIGoI team for their work at Cham Temple Complex, My Son, #Vietnam. Warmly recall my visit there in 2011," said EAM in a tweet. Monolithic Sandstone Shiv Linga of 9th Common Era Unearthed in Vietnam, EAM S Jaishankar Praises ASI.

EAM S Jaishankar's Tweet

The Minister termed it 'a great example of India's cultural partnership'.