Monolithic Sandstone Shiv Linga of 9th Common Era Unearthed in Vietnam, EAM S Jaishankar Praises ASI

New Delhi, May 27: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday praised the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for unearthing a monolithic sandstone Shiva Linga of the 9th common era during its conservation project. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said that the finding reaffirms a “civilizational connect”

The structure was excavated from the Cham Temple Complex at the My Son Sanctuary of Vietnam. He also fondly remembered his visit to the sanctuary in 2011. My Son is a designated UNESCO world heritage centre is home to a variety of Hindu temples built over 10 centuries and is a testament to the technological sophistication of Cham people.Shivling, Carvings on Sandstone Found While Digging at Ram Janmabhoomi Site in Ayodhya, Subramanian Swamy Reacts.

Reaffirming a civilisational connect. Monolithic sandstone Shiv Linga of 9th c CE is latest find in ongoing conservation project. Applaud @ASIGoI team for their work at Cham Temple Complex, My Son, #Vietnam. Warmly recall my visit there in 2011. pic.twitter.com/7FHDB6NAxz — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 27, 2020

In another discovery during excavation work, a five-foot-long Shivling, carvings on sandstone and some broken idols of deities were found at the Ram Janmbhoomi site in Ayodhya in India. The Shivling and other objects were reportedly found during the land levelling work at the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

Reacting to the incident, Subramanian Swamy had said that he is not surprised, "As between 2002-2005, Archaeological Survey of India had found many but they didn't dig enough. In the report they gave to Allahabad High Court, they had said very clearly that there were enough indications that there were structures of the erstwhile temple found in bits and pieces in the digging they had done."