Lucknow, July 18: Light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers occurred in some parts of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, while heavy rains lashed isolated places in western UP, the Meteorological department said.

Some isolated places in the state also witnessed thunderstorm, accompanied with lightening, the MeT department said. Monsoon 2020 Update: Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, IMD Says Flood Situation Likely.

The weatherman has predicted rain and thundershower at most places in the state from July 19 to 21.