Mumbai, July 24: Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, and parts of the west coast of India in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest weather forecast. The IMD forecast predicted that fairly widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over the west coast during the next 2 days with a reduction thereafter. The west coast of India includes Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Maharashtra Rains: Landslides Occur in Raigad's Talai Village, 35 Killed.

Moreover, heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Gujarat till July 26, the IMD stated in its weather forecast. "Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Gujarat state on 24th to 26th July, 2021 and Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Gujarat region 25th July", the IMD said.

Giving details about the progress of monsoon in other parts of India, the IMD said that very very light rainfall is expected over isolated places in Delhi. The weather agency said that rainfall activity in the national capital would gain momentum and increase from July 26. The IMD said that rainfall activity over northwest India is likely over the western Himalayan region from July 25 and over adjoining plains from July 26.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over these areas from July 25 and July 26 respectively. Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Uttarakhand on July 25 and 26 and over west Uttar Pradesh on July 26", the IMD said.

