Nearly 35 people have died in landslides that occurred in Talai village in Raigad district of Maharashtra following heavy rains, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Due to landslides in Talai village, Raigad around 35 people have lost their lives. Rescue operation is underway at many places. I have ordered the evacuation & relocation of people who are living in areas where there is a possibility of landslide: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/neZl4BsDqE — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

