New Delhi, August 26: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash Tamil Nadu, Kerala and parts of South India in the coming days, with peak intensity from August 28 onwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast said on Thursday. In its all-India weather forecast, the IMD said that widespread rainfall activity with heavy showers is very likely over Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the next 2 days. The IMD weather forecast added that the rainfall activity is set to likely to increase over these regions from August 28 with heavy to very heavy falls during August 28-30.

Moreover, extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over ghat areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala & Mahe on August 29 and 30. In North India, widespread rainfall activity with heavy downpour is very likely to continue over Uttarakhand till August 29 and over Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh till August 28. The IMD said that subdued rainfall activity likely to continue over Northwest & Central India till 28th August and increase thereafter. Lightning Facts and Risks: How is Lightning Caused? Check Dos and Don’ts That You Should Follow to reduce Risk During Lightning Strike.

The IMD also predicted that a fresh spell of rain is expected to hit Delhi and its adjoining areas in northwest India from August 29 as the monsoon trough is expected to shift towards the plains from the foothills of the Himalayas. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Northeast India, West Bengal & Sikkim till August 27 and reduce thereafter. "Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Arunachal Pradesh and SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 26th August; over Assam & Meghalaya till August 27, 2021", the IMD forecast stated.

