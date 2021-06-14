New Delhi, June 14: Maharashtra braces for extremely heavy rainfall in the coming days, especially in the Konkan region. According to an all-India weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan and Goa till June 15 and over Coastal Karnataka and Madhya Maharashtra on June 15, 2021. "Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Konkan & Goa on June 14 and 15 and over Coastal Karnataka and Madhya Maharashtra on June 15, 2021", the IMD bulletin said. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Thunderstorm Likely in Parts of Haryana Today, Says IMD.

The sudden change in the weather conditions in Maharashtra and its neighboring regions is due to a trough that runs from the cyclonic circulation associated with the low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea. Meanwhile, an offshore trough at mean sea level runs from the north Maharashtra coast to the Lakshadweep area.

Giving detail about the advancement of Southwest Monsoon 2021, the IMD said that conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into most parts of Madhya Pradesh; remaining parts East Uttar Pradesh; Delhi; some parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab during next 48 hours.

The IMD said widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning expected over most parts of Northwest, Central, East, Northeast & south Peninsular India and over parts of West India. "Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over parts of Northwest India during next 2 days; over parts of East, Central & West India during next 3 days; over parts of Northeast India during next 5 days and over parts of south Peninsular India during next 4-5 days", it said.

