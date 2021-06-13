New Delhi, June 13: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday informed that a Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is expected over parts of Haryana in the next two hours.

According to IMD, a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds is expected over the adjoining areas of Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Fatehabad, Barwala, Narwana, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Gohana, Hissar, Hansi, Meham. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: IMD Issues Red Alert For Mumbai, Ratnagiri and Raigad Districts For June 13.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Fatehabad, Barwala, Narwana, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Gohana, Hissar, Hansi, Meham (Haryana) during next two hours."

Conditions are favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and some parts of east Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Northwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of Odisha, most parts of West Bengal, and some parts of Jharkhand and Bihar.

