Morning Walk, Jogging Prohibited in Parks During Lockdown, Violators to Face Action: Delhi Police

People walking early morning in Delhi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 30: The ongoing nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus has improved the air quality beyond recognition in Delhi. Therefore, many people are going out for morning walks and jogging in parks in the national capital. However, morning walks and jogging are prohibited during the lockdown, the Delhi Police clarified on Monday. Cops will be deployed in parks and walkers and joggers will fact action. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates on March 30.

"There is Section 144 everywhere in the national capital. If you need to come out it has to be only for essential services. You cannot move around everywhere," Shalini Singh, Joint Commissioner of Police (Western Range), told NDTV. "The city is under lockdown. PM Modi while announcing it last week clearly said don't violate it and stay in your homes. Exercise in your home for few days," she added. Coronavirus Lockdown in India: Violators, Rumour-Mongers May Face Imprisonment Upto Two Years, Full List of MHA Guidelines.

According to a list of guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, if an individual disobeys the order of lockdown, he or she will invite punishment for a prison term of one month or with a fine of Rs 200 under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The prison term may be extended up to six months if the violation causes the public disorder. JCP Singh said the decision to ban morning walks and jogging may sound harsh but it is important.

"We are only asking people to remain indoors for the safety of everyone," she was quoted as saying. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on March 24, announced a nationwide lockdown in view of the coronavirus outbreak.