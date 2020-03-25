Coronavirus Lockdown in India: Violators, Rumour-Mongers May Face Imprisonment Upto Two Years, Full List of MHA Guidelines

Police during lockdown in Patna (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 25: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day long lockdown in India in view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a list of guidelines to be followed during the period. The MHA guidelines include strict action against those found violating the lockdown and other mandatory directions. If a person is found violating the lockdown, he or she may land in jail for at least one year. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates.

The MHA said the violator(s) will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. Under Section 51, if a person refuses to comply with directions results in loss of lives or imminent danger shall, on conviction, he/she can be sent to jail for a term which may extend to two years. Coronavirus Outbreak: Government Gives Power to Zonal DCs to Take Strict Action Against Landlords Evicting Doctors, Paramedics.

Anyone found guilty of spreading fake news or rumour-mongering would be liable for punishment for prison term of up to two years. Any individual involved in misappropriation of funds meant for relief operation shall on conviction be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may be extended to two years and also with fine. If a person makes a false alarm, leading to panic, may face imprisonment up to one year and a fine.

Under Section 188 of the IPC, if an individual disobeys the order of lockdown, he or she will invite punishment for a prison term of one month or with a fine of Rs 200. But if it causes public disorder, riot, the prison term may be extended up to six months. The MHA guidelines make it clear that all places of worship will also be closed for public and in case of funerals, not more than 20 people will be permitted.

MHA Guidelines For Lockdown Over Coronavirus Outbreak:

"In order to implement these containment measures, the District Magistrate will deploy Executive Magistrates as Incident Commanders in the respective local jurisdictions. The Incident Commander will be responsible for the overall implementation of these measures in their respective jurisdictions", said the ministry.

The guidelines came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address to the nation last night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a three-week countrywide lockdown that will bring everything except essential services to a halt in India. "India is at the stage where our actions today, will decide to what extent we can bring down the impact of this disaster. This is the time to strengthen our resolve again and again," he said.