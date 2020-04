Mortality Rate of COVID-19 Patients in India Is 3.1%, Compared to 7% at Global Level: Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 26: Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that the mortality rate of COVID-19 patients in India is 3.1 per cent, compared to seven per cent at global level. He said, five thousand 913 people have been cured till date resulting in recovery rate of around 22 per cent, which is also better than most of the countries.

The Minister today visited AIIMS trauma centre and took stock of their preparedness to overcome COVID-19. Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre of AIIMS is functioning as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital consisting of 250 bed isolation wards. Health Ministry Issues Detailed Guideline for Bringing Back Human Remains of Confirmed or Suspected COVID-19 Patients in Country.

He interacted with few COVID-19 affected patients and enquired about their well being. He also sought their feedback about the facilities available in AIIMS, so that necessary improvements can be made.

(This article has been sourced from PIB as part of Coronavirus coverage)