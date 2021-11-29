Mumbai, November 29: In another case of fraud, A 30-year-old woman who tried to buy liquor online was tricked into transferring Rs 1.05 lakh by a cyber fraudster, who posed as a liquor shop employee. The incident took place on Thursday. Andheri police registered an FIR.

As per the report by The Indian Express, the victim, a journalist working for a digital foundation, had come to Mumbai for a wedding, on November 25, she looked up for the wine shops nearby to order liquor on the internet, She found a number of a wine shop in Andheri-Kurla Road online and called. The person on the other side asked her to pay Rs 450 in advance saying the order will be delivered in 20 minutes. Online Fraud: Nagpur Man Orders Liquor Online, Loses Almost Rs 40,000 to Fraudster After Scanning QR Codes.

However, after some time, the fraudster called the victim saying the delivery man who was supposed to deliver her order had met with an accident and told her that he wants to refund the advance money paid by her. Saying so, the fraudster sent her a QR code. When the victim scanned the QR code, Rs 1.05 lakh was debited from her account. Upon realising she was cheated, she approached Andheri police station and filed a complaint. A case of cheating has been registered at Andheri police station under IPC and Information Technology Act.

