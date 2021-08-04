Mumbai, August 5: Blue bottle jellyfish, also known as the Portuguese man-of-war, have been spotted at Mumbai's Juhu beach. Jellyfish have been sighted at Juhu beach over the past three days. According to reports, it is a recurring phenomenon as these aquatic species get washed onto the shores due to monsoon winds. The beautiful-looking jellyfish is venomous. 'Blue Bottle Jellyfish' Found on Mumbai's Girgaum and Juhu Beaches, Know All About This Poisonous Species.

Experts have asked visitors not to touch these species. The Mangrove cell, in association with Marine Life of Mumbai (MLOM), has placed several sign-boards along the beach, urging people not to come in contact with the brightly coloured marine hydrozoans. Notably, most of these marine species end up dying on the beach, while some were able to return to the sea with tides.

Last week, the Director of the Coastal Conservation Foundation, Shaunak Modi, also tweeted an image of a jellyfish on Juhu beach. In a tweet, he said, "Last few days of strong onshore winds have brought our yearly monsoon visitors back to our shores. Thousands of Portuguese man o' war have stranded at Juhu beach today." Experts believe that these marine species come to the shore due to a rise in sea temperature. Jellyfish as Big as Humans Spotted by Divers in UK, View Stunning Pic of Barrel Jellyfish.

Tweets By Shaunak Modi:

Last few days of strong onshore winds have brought our yearly monsoon visitors back to our shores. Thousands of Portuguese man o' war have stranded at Juhu beach today. pic.twitter.com/ownlWxDJvA — Shaunak Modi (@Pugdandee) July 29, 2021

These winds also bring with them, some undesirables. There has been a lot of oil and tarballs at Juhu beach since the last three days. Took this photo about an hour ago while the tide was still rising. There will be a lot more oil in the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/rK81FtHwh4 — Shaunak Modi (@Pugdandee) July 29, 2021

People may get stung by the jellyfish if they step on these creatures or while picking them. As per experts, it would be more dangerous if a person gets stung in water by jellyfish. A sting of a jellyfish can cause a burning sensation, and people may get swelling with red rashes. It is advised to pour seawater on the spot where they stung. People should avoid rubbing the wound or pouring warm water. They are also advised to visit a hospital in such a scenario.

