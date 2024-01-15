Mumbai, January 15: A fire breaks out at a 23-storey building in Kandivali area of Maharashtra's Mumbai on Monday. Mumbai Fire Department officials said that the fire started from duct area on 13th floor of the residential building at Samarthwadi. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in High-Rise Building in Dombivali, Fire Tenders Reach Spot (Watch Videos)

"Fire broke out in SRA building in the Kandivali area at around 04.00am. Fire tenders are present at the spot," they said. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at Shop in Gandhinagar Market, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video)

Mumbai Fire Video

*मुंबई के कांदिवली ईस्ट इलाके में आग से हड़कंप* UK बिल्डिंग समर्थवाड़ी इलाके में आग से हड़कंप. SRA बिल्डिंग की 13वीं और 7वीं मंजिल पर आग की सूचना सीढ़ियों से उतरते समय कई लोग नीचे गिरे, मौके पर पहुंची फायर ब्रिगेड ने आग पर काबू पाया.@MumbaiPolice@CPMumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/jzlkYD6kqr — Mahesh Pandey (@maheshpandeyvns) January 15, 2024

Locals of the area noticed the fire, and raised an alarm. Upon receiving information, a team of fire brigade rushed to the spot, and started dousing and rescue operations. There are no injury or casualty reported in the fire incident, they added. More details are awaited.

