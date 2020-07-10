Goa, July 10: Mumbai-Goa Highway was closed due to landslide at Dhamandevi village near Poladpur in Maharasthra's Raigad at 9:30 pm on Thursday. Police and administration are working on clearing the debris from the road. About 70 percent debris was removed till 6:30 am on Friday, according to Raigad Police.

The highway gets frequently affected with landslides during the monsoon season. Maharashtra has been receiving rainfall, ranging from heavy to moderate over the past couple of days. Monsoon 2020: Country to Witness 'Normal' Rainfall Between 96% to 104% of LPA , Says IMD in Long Range Forecast Weather Update.

Mumbai has already received 60 percent of the July rainfall in the first six days of the month. The weather department had forecasted that the intensity would reduce after that and the city would see fewer intensity showers.

