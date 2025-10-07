Mumbai police busted a sex racket at Pramila Bar and Restaurant in Chembur, rescuing eight women allegedly involved in prostitution. Acting on a tip-off, RCF and Tilak Nagar police sent a decoy customer who confirmed that sexual services were being charged at INR 1,000. The bar owner, manager, and a customer were arrested after the raid. The accused reportedly admitted to running the illegal operation. The rescued women, mostly from nearby areas, are being provided support by the authorities. A case under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act has been registered, and a detailed investigation is currently underway. Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai: Police Bust High-Profile Prostitution Racket at Empire Suite Hotel in Andheri; 3 Vietnamese Women Rescued, Manager Arrested.

Mumbai Police Bust Sex Racket, 8 Women Rescued in Chembur

#BREAKING Mumbai's RCF and Tilak Nagar police busted a sex racket at Pramila Bar & Restaurant, Chembur, arresting the bar manager, owner, and a customer. Acting on a tip-off, a decoy customer confirmed sexual services charged at ₹1,000. Eight women, from nearby areas, allegedly… pic.twitter.com/3oZ8LCWWpJ — IANS (@ians_india) October 7, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

