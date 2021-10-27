Mumbai, October 27: In an incident of online fraud, a make-up artist from Mumbai was duped for Rs 69,700 by cyber fraudsters while she was trying to buy wine online. The fraudster cheated the 45-year-old victim by impersonating a wine shop employee. The victim is a resident of Mumbai’s Kandivali East area. The fraudster tricked the woman and swindled the money from her bank account. A complaint was registered into the matter on Tuesday. Pune: Senior Citizen Duped Of Rs 3.16 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters While Trying To Purchse Red Wine Online.

As per a report by The Indian Express, the make-up artist was ordering a bottle of wine to gift her sister on her birthday. She searched numbers of wine shops online. She then called on one of the numbers she found on the internet. The fraudster introduced himself as an employee of the shop and asked her to send Rs 1,500 in advance. Pune Artist Duped Of Rs 80,000 By Online Fraudster On Pretext of Placing Order; Case Registered.

According to the media report, the accused then asked the woman to send Rs 17,051 as processing fees. He made her transfer the same amount by that the money was not received due to a technical error. As the woman asked for a refund, the fraudster reportedly sent a link. He told the woman to give her bank details by clicking on the link. The victim followed the fraudster’s instructions. Rs 34,102 got siphoned off from the make-up artist’s account.

Upon realising that she was being duped, the victim approached the police. On the basis of the complaint filed by her at the Samta Nagar police station, an FIR was registered on Tuesday. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

