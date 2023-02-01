Mumbai, February 1: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his friend in a fit of rage after an argument while the victim was sleeping. Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested the man for the crime. The incident occurred in south Mumbai’s Kumbharwada area.

According to a report in India Today, the accused has been identified as Ganesh Shivankar. Ganesh was under the influence of alcohol when he committed the crime. He wanted to avenge the fight he had on the same day with the deceased who has been identified as Sandeep Sonawane. Faridabad Shocker: Man Sets Himself on Fire After Friend Refuses To Give Him Mobile Phone To Call Sister.

Police said the accused who was in a fit of rage, picked up a heavy granite slab and thrashed the head of the deceased Sandeep while he was asleep. They lived on the pavement. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Stabs Colleague With Scissor After He Refused To ‘Show’ Wife on Video Call.

Police said that both Sandeep and Ganesh worked as cart pullers and regularly consumed alcohol.

Cops reached the spot after they were informed of the crime and rushed Sandeep to the JJ hospital. He succumbed to his injuries before he could be taken to the hospital. The accused had fled from the spot but cops launched a manhunt and were able to arrest him in just two hours from Null Bazaar.

Police have registered a murder case against the accused, who was produced in court. Later he was sent to police custody.

