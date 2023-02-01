Mangaluru, February 1: In a bizarre incident, a man allegedly stabbed his colleague with a scissor after he refused to show his wife to him during a video call in Bengaluru on Monday. The accused, identified as Suresh V, a resident of HSR Layout, was arrested on the same day.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the victim, Rajesh Mishra (49) is a resident of Venkatapura, near Koramangala. Suresh and Mishra both worked as tailor-cum-salesmen in an apparel shop in HSR Layout Sector II. The horror unfolded when Mishra was on a video call with his wife on Monday when Surech came and intervened. Suresh told Mishra that he wanted to see his wife. Upon hearing this, the victim got angry and an altercation broke out between the two. In a fit of anger, Suresh stabbed Mishra with a scissor. Bengaluru Shocker: Youth Stabs Girl to Death for Rejecting His Proposal in Presidency College, Attempts Suicide (Disturbing Video).

The accused fled the spot after stabbing the victim. Mishra was taken to the hospital by other colleagues. The police registered a case against Suresh under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused was arrested on the same day. Later, Suresh was released on bail. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter. Delhi Shocker: Man Stabs Girl 3–4 Times in Adarsh Nagar Due to Ongoing Dispute Between Them, Arrested (Watch Video).

In another incident, an 18-year-old boy died after being stabbed by three persons in Delhi on Friday. As per the reports, the main accused was angry that the victim was allegedly having an affair with his wife. All three accused were arrested.

