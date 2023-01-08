Mumbai, January 8: The The Maharashtra ATS recently arrested a man for allegedly making bomb threat call to Mumbai Police. The incident came to light after the Mumbai police control room on Saturday evening received a call from an unknown person who said that a 1993-type Mumbai bomb blast will take place at places such as Mahim, Bhendi Bazaar, Nagpada and Madanpura.

According to a report in Mid-day, the accused was arrested for giving false information to the Mumbai police control room. In his call, the man claimed that a bomb blast similar to 1993 will take place in the city in the next two months. Mumbai Shocker: Two Stab Woman to Death, Dump Her Body at Kasara Forest in Thane; Arrested.

The unidentified caller also said that a Congress MLA was involved in the incident. The man also made further other claims stating that riots would take place in the city and an incident like the Nirbhaya gang rape case incident would happen again.

The caller further claimed that an MLA from the Congress party is allegedly involved in the said act. He also told cops that a few people have already arrived in the city in order to execute the plan. Following the call, the higher official were alerted. Mumbai Shocker: College Student Stabs Classmate With Sickle, Attacks His Leg With Iron Rod for Threatening His Girlfriend in Malad; Complaint .

Later, the Maharashtra ATS traced the caller and arrested the accused, who was identified as Nabi Yahya Khan (55) alias KGN alias Lala. Cops said that the accused was arrested from Pathanwadi in Malad. Meanwhile, the police are also probing the seriousness of the bomb threat. An officer said that the accused 12 criminal cases against him including robbery and molestation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2023 04:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).