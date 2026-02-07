New Delhi, February 7: Nearly a dozen people were wounded, one of them seriously, when a Tsunami swing collapsed at the 39th Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Haryana's Faridabad on Saturday evening, the police said. The swing broke due to an alleged mechanical fault around 7 p.m. when nearly 15 patrons were riding it, the police added. While by-standers and rescue workers claimed that one person, identified as Inspector Jagdish Prasad from Palwal, lost his life in the incident, there was no official confirmation of the death.

"The swing broke and fell on the ground with a loud thud, kicking up a cloud a dust, triggering a stampede as visitors mistook it to be a terror strike," a visitor said. Soon after the swing collapsed, the entire Mela ground was evacuated and District Magistrate Ayush Sinha led the rescue operations with other agencies and oversaw the shifting of the injured to hospital. Jhabua Amusement Ride Collapse Video: 14 Schoolchildren Injured After Dragon Swing Collapses at ‘Maharaj No Melo’ Fair in Madhya Pradesh.

Tsunami Swing Collapses at Surajkund Mela in Faridabad

Another Video – फरीदाबाद में सूरजकुंड मेला चल रहा है। सुनामी झूले में 18 लोग सवार थे। ऊपर जाकर झूला अटक गया। कुछ लोगों को नीचे उतारा गया। उसी वक्त झूला नीचे गिर गया। इंस्पेक्टर की मौत हुई है, 13 लोग घायल हैं। https://t.co/dMxwdSkjNH pic.twitter.com/oU0g0biZDi — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 7, 2026

VIDEO | Faridabad, Haryana: A swing collapses at the Surajkund Mela. Police are present at the spot. Further details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/7nrq0cnSW0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 7, 2026

#WATCH | A joyride collapsed at Surajkand Mela in Faridabad, Haryana earlier this evening. 9 people injured and admitted to a hospital. One Police Inspector, who was trying to save people, died. Visuals from the spot as a Forensics team carries out investigation. pic.twitter.com/yb9vMMIsEb — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2026

Officials of the district administration, police and the managing director of tourism department also joined the rescue operations. A probe has been ordered into the incident, an official said.

Earlier on Saturday, strong wings brought down a gate structure near entrance number 2, injuring a visitor who was rushed to B.K. Hospital for treatment. The Mela was inaugurated on January 31 and it will run until February 15. Jaunpur: 2 Injured After ‘Break Dance’ Ride Crashes at Fair in UP’s Badlapur, Police Respond After Video Goes Viral.

Speaking to IANS at the inauguration, Haryana Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma highlighted the significance of the event, describing it as more than just a mela, but a "craft festival" that draws immense interest from people even before its official start.

Last year, the mela saw participation from 44 countries, but this year, the event has surpassed expectations with more than 50 countries taking part. Nearly 700 participants have already arrived, and the footfall is anticipated to exceed the 15 to 16 lakh mark witnessed in previous editions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2026 09:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).