Mumbai, October 12: There was a massive power outage in several areas of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane areas. This resulted in the disruption of Mumbai local services-both Central and Western Line services earlier in the day. The Central Railway in their latest tweet has informed that the services have been restored.

Similarly, Western Railways also informed that the power supply has been restored. "As the power supply is restored in Western Railway's Mumbai Suburban section, all overhead equipment (OHE) has been charged at 12.20 hrs and Western Railway's suburban train services are restored", said Sumit Thakur, CPRO, Western Railways. Mumbai Power Cut Update: No Electricity in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai And Other Areas Due to Power Grid Failure; Here's What We Know So Far.

Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut said that the power supply to railways has been restored. He further said that power to other emergency services like hospitals are also being restored:

Here's the tweet from Central Railway:

Power supply restored on CR main line at 12.26 hrs#PowerOutage pic.twitter.com/wdfrylvonk — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 12, 2020

Power supply restored on Western Line:

As the power supply is restored in Western Railway's Mumbai Suburban section, all overhead equipments (OHE) have been charged at 12.20 hrs and Western Railway's suburban train services are restored: Sumit Thakur, CPRO, Western Railways #mumbaipoweroutage https://t.co/6YJ4pfSPqw — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

BEST in a tweet informed that the electric supply in Mumbai has been interrupted due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure. Several regions including Thane, Mulund, Ghatkopar, Kalyan faced power cut, adding to the woes of Mumbaikars.

