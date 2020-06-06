BMC Warns of Strict Action After Media Portal Showed NSCI Dome in Reference to Mulund Centre While Reporting Mismanagement in Hospitals

NSCI Dome turned into quarantine facility | (Photo Credits: Twitter/@AUThackeray)

Mumbai, June 6: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday urged a media portal to verify information with officials before publishing it. In a video about the mismanagement of hospitals, The Quint has displayed NSCI Dome in reference to the Mulund centre. The civic body also warned that strict action could be taken on misleading information. Jumbo BKC Facility for COVID-19 Patients in Mumbai Destroyed in Cyclone Nisarga? BMC Trashes 'Rumours' After BJP MLA Ram Kadam Shares Video.

"Dear @TheQuint , unverified news is a mightier virus which spreads double as fast Please note that what you are displaying in reference to the Mulund centre is NCSI Dome DCHC, operational for 500 beds. Strict action can be taken on misleading information. Verify with officials," BMC tweeted. India Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 9,887 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 6,642.

BMC Tweet:

Dear @TheQuint , unverified news is a mightier virus which spreads double as fast Please note that what you are displaying in reference to the Mulund centre is NCSI Dome DCHC, operational for 500 beds. Strict action can be taken on misleading information.Verify wirh officials 1/2 https://t.co/KBoO05kWAA — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 6, 2020

The Municipal Corporation also added that the "Mulund centre is still being worked on. Please feel free to reach out to us for information or any queries or concern."

According to the latest Health Ministry update, the COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has crossed 80,000-mark. BMC on Friday said that total 45,854 individuals have tested positive for the virus in Mumbai. It added that 53 patients succumbed to the virus in a single day taking the death toll in the city to 1,518.