India Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 9,887 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 6,642

New Delhi, June 6: India on Saturday registered a record single-day spike of 9,887 COVID-19 cases and 294 deaths in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 2,36,657 on Saturday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. This is for the third day in a row when India reported over 9,000 COVID-19 cases on a single day. Of these, 1,15,942 are active cases while 1,14,073 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 6,642 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry.

The worst-affected state with coronavirus was Maharashtra with the total number of coronavirus patients rising to 80,229. The state recorded a new high of 139 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, while Mumbai's total fatalities crossed the 1,500 mark, state health officials informed. In Dharavi, Asia's biggest slum, 17 new cases, taking the total number of infections to 1,889, besides 71 deaths till date. State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said that 5,60,303 people currently in quarantine in the state for possible exposure to the coronavirus infection. Coronavirus Outbreak: India's Recovery Rate Close to 50%, Mortality Rate Down to 2.83%.

In Delhi, the COVID-19 tally rose to over 26,000 with 1,330 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday. The death toll due to COVID-19 in the national capital mounted to 708. Meanwhile, Gujarat registered a record 510 new coronavirus cases in a day on Friday, taking its total tally to 19,119 while death toll reached to 1,190.

Take a Look at the State-wise Tally of COVID-19 Cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33 2 Andhra Pradesh 1654 2576 73 4303 3 Arunachal Pradesh 44 1 0 45 4 Assam 1651 498 4 2153 5 Bihar 2342 2225 29 4596 6 Chandigarh 77 222 5 304 7 Chhattisgarh 633 244 2 879 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 13 1 0 14 9 Delhi 15311 10315 708 26334 10 Goa 131 65 0 196 11 Gujarat 4901 13003 1190 19094 12 Haryana 1439 2134 24 3597 13 Himachal Pradesh 199 189 5 393 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2202 1086 36 3324 15 Jharkhand 464 410 7 881 16 Karnataka 3090 1688 57 4835 17 Kerala 973 712 14 1699 18 Ladakh 48 48 1 97 19 Madhya Pradesh 2734 5878 384 8996 20 Maharashtra 42224 35156 2849 80229 21 Manipur 91 41 0 132 22 Meghalaya 19 13 1 33 23 Mizoram 21 1 0 22 24 Nagaland 94 0 0 94 25 Odisha 996 1604 8 2608 26 Puducherry 63 36 0 99 27 Punjab 344 2069 48 2461 28 Rajasthan 2507 7359 218 10084 29 Sikkim 3 0 0 3 30 Tamil Nadu 12700 15762 232 28694 31 Telengana 1550 1627 113 3290 32 Tripura 519 173 0 692 33 Uttarakhand 860 344 11 1215 34 Uttar Pradesh 3828 5648 257 9733 35 West Bengal 4025 2912 366 7303 Cases being reassigned to states 8192 8192 Total 115942 114073 6642 236657

Globally, the total number of coronavirus has increased to over 6.7 million, while the death toll has topped 394,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The overall number of cases stood at 6,731,824, while the death toll increased to 394,787, the report said.