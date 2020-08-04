Mumbai, August 4: On account of the forecast of heavy rainfall today, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to all offices and other established to remain shut today, except for emergency services. Overnight rainfall in the financial capital has led to severe waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai, including Lower Parel, Dadar and other areas. More than 230 mm of rainfall was recorded in Mumbai city in the last 10 hours, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Due to the heavy rains and waterlogging, the Western line was completely stopped and harbour line between Kurla and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) was also affected. Trains on the central line are running with slow speed, according to BMC. Mumbai Rains: Local Train Services Disrupted, BEST Bus Routes Diverted Due to Severe Waterlogging in Lower Parel And Other Areas.

BMC Appeals to All Offices in Mumbai & Other Establishments to Remain Shut Today:

The city has been placed on red alert and heavy rains are expected to further lash the financial capital today and on Wednesday. Apart from Mumbai, the red alert has been issued for Thane, Pune, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra. A high tide of 4.51 meters is expected at around 12:47 pm today, and Mumbaikars have been asked to avoid the shores and waterlogged areas. In addition to this, people have been asked to avoid unnecessarily venturing out in this weather.

