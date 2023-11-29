Mumbai, November 29: Unit 3 of the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar police recently arrested a serial molester who was on the run for nearly 14 days. The 23-year-old accused was arrested from Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, November 26. The accused, identified as Vishal Kanojia, was reportedly wanted in a molestation case registered with the Tulinj police.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the police had last week released CCTV footage of the molester. Back then, cops asked citizens to help them identify the molester, who was on the run for over two weeks. The molestation incident occurred on November 14, when Kanojiya allegedly lured a six-year-old girl in Nalasopara East. Mumbai: Digital Illustrator From Bangalore Molested At 145 Bandra, Forced To Leave Pub.

The accused lured the minor girl while she was playing outside her house and sexually harassed her. Following this, the police received several complaints against him from other parents in the area. An officer privy to the case said two cases were registered against two molesters.

"Because of these incidents, there was fear among parents in the area," the officer added. Acting on the complaints, the police launched a probe and even released the CCTV footage of the accused. After the release of CCTV recordings, the crime branch officers received a tip-off from the Uttar Pradesh STF. Molestation in Mumbai Local Train: Woman Commuter Molested, Harassed Aboard Running Train Near Grant Road Station, Case Registered.

Acting on the tip-off, the crime branch officials arrested Kanojia from Mirzapur. The accused has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act. In a similar incident earlier this month, a laboratory technician at a diagnostic centre in Mulund was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl.

The alleged incident took place when the victim, a 15-year-old, was at a diagnostic centre to get a dental X-ray done as she suffering from a toothache.

