Mumbai, December 10: The Mumbai crime branch on Wednesday, busted a prostitution racket from a hotel in Sakinaka and arrested the manager for allegedly pushing women into prostitution. The crime branch rescued 6 women aged between 24-31 years and has booked two other persons, including the owner of the hotel in connection with the case. The two accused are still at large, police said.

As per the report published in The Indian Express, the crime branch received a piece of specific information about an alleged sex racket running in the hotel in Sakinaka. The crime branch contacted the hotel with a dummy customer and laid down a trap to catch the accused red-handed. On Wednesday, the crime branch team raided the hotel and rescued a woman. Sex Racket Busted by Uttar Pradesh Police, Two Girls Forced Into Prostitution Rescued.

During the questioning, the woman told the police that she had been pushed into prostitution and there were five other women living in a flat near the hotel who were also forced into prostitution. The police team rushed to the flat and rescued 5 women. Sex Racket Busted by Anti Human Trafficking Unit in Noida, 3 Arrested

As per the police, the manager of the hotel has been arrested under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal code (IPC) including relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA). The police have launched a manhunt to catch the two accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2021 09:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).