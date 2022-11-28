Mumbai, November 28: DN Nagar police have arrested a cab driver for sexually harassing a US national who is in India for work. The accused has been identified as Yogendra Upadhyay. Police said Upadhyaya, 40, does not have a previous criminal record. He resides in Goregaon.

According to a report in TOI, the 40-year-old businesswoman has been in India for a month for work. The woman and her colleagues were returning to Mumbai from another city after finishing a work assignment on Saturday. The group had booked a private cab - an SUV. The complainant was in the front seat next to the driver. One by one, her colleagues got off.

The woman was supposed to alight at Andheri (west). The driver started to masturbate in the vehicle. On realising what was going on, she asked him to stop the vehicle on JP Road and got off. She raised an alarm, attracting the attention of passers-by who rushed to her aid, a police officer said.

DN nagar police was informed of the incident. The people who had assembled held on to the driver until the police arrived. He was handed over to them and taken to the police station where a case was registered.

He has been booked under section 354 (A) and 509 of IPC. He was produced before a holiday court at Bandra on Sunday.

