Banglore, November 27: A shocking incident has come to light from Dakshina Kannada where a man allegedly killed his wife at their residence at Beeramangala in Sullia. Reportedly, the murder took place on November 20. The man, after killing his wife, stuffed her dead body in a gunny bag and fled the spot.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the incident came to light on November 22. After discovering the body, the police launched a probe into the incident. After tracing the accused in West Bengal, cops arrested him from South 24 Paraganas and brought him back to Sullia on Saturday, November 26. As per the reports, the accused was identified as Imran Sheikh. Rajasthan: Delhi-Style Murder, Where Lesbian Wife Killed Husband in Jodhpur, Sends Fresh Waves of Shock After Recall.

A case was lodged against the accused after receiving a complaint. Based on the complaint, the accused was booked under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused was produced in a court which remanded him in police custody. UP Shocker: Husband, Friend Arrested for Killing Wife, Cutting Body Into Pieces and Disposes them Off in Field in Sitapur.

In a similar incident, a 32-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband near Vedasandur in the Dindigul district on Sunday morning. According to Eriyodu police, the deceased R. Devika of Poothampatti in Vedasandur had been living at her mother’s house in Aranmanaiyur near Eriyodu for the past three months due to differences between her and her husband P. Rajasekar, 35, a daily wage worker.

