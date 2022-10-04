Mumbai, October 4: In a shocking incident, a man who wore burqa to give money lenders a miss was allegedly thrashed by people on suspicion of being child lifter. The alleged incident took place in Mumbai. According to reports, the man, who has to repay loans to money lenders wore a burqa when he went to meet his brother in Dharavi. However, locals assumed him to be a child lifter and were about to lynch him when a police officer saved him.

The alleged incident took place on September 29 when Amol Chavhan, Assistant Police Inspector, who was on his home saw a group of people beating a man in a burqa. When Chavhan rushed towards the crowd, he saw that a man wearing burqa was being beaten up by few locals and pedestrians. Following this, Chavhan informed the Shahu Nagar police about the incident. He also managed to save the burqa-clad man from the locals who suspected him of being a child thief. Video: Man Wears Burqa To Meet Lover in Nashik, Gets Beaten Up by Mob on Suspicion of Being Child Kidnapper.

Soon, a police van arrived the spot which rushed the victim to Sion hospital where he was treated for a minor injuries which he sustained in the attack. After the treatment, the man was taken to Shahu Nagar police station. Speaking to mid-day, an officer from Shahu Nagar police station said, "The crowd was furious suspecting the man to be a child lifter or an anti-social person. During investigation the man revealed his name was Shamim Abbas Sheikh, 38, and that he was a resident of Govandi. His ID cards confirmed that the name and address were correct."

However, during questioning, the man told cops that he wore a burqa to save himself from money lenders while he was going to meet his brother in Dharavi. An officer said that the man had taken money from his employer and also a few people from Dharavi, who were behind him. The man also told cops that he wanted to meet his brother Mobeen Sheikh as he was in need of more money. Child-Lifting Rumours in Thane: Man Beaten Up by Mob on Suspicion of Being Child-Lifter in Diva; Hospitalised for Multiple Injuries.

To confirm his statements, Ashok Thube, senior inspector of Shahu Nagar police station called Sheikh’s brother and his employer. "His brother and employer couldn’t believe what Sheikh had done to avoid money lenders. We took statements from all of them and warned Sheikh not to repeat what he had done," Thube added.

