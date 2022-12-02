Mumbai, December 2: In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by two of her classmates in the classroom of a civic school in Central Mumbai. The incident, according to the police, took place when other students from the class had gone to the ground floor for dance practice. The incident took place in a Marathi medium civic school located on the Harbour Line on Monday.

TOI quoted police as saying that while one of the boys allegedly sexually assaulted her and another molested her and tried to rape her, their two friends stood guard outside. All four accused and the girl are in class VIII. Thane Shocker: Minor Girl Raped, Strangled to Death in Kalyan, Probe Underway

The incident came to light after the girl complained of pain in her private parts to her mother, the police said. Worried, her mother asked her what had happened. Porn Addicts Rape Minor Girls in Two Separate Cases in Telangana and Chhattisgarh: Does Pornography Cause Sexual Violence?

The girl informed her mother that she was alone in the classroom when two boys locked the door while two of their friends kept watch outside. One of the boys sexually assaulted her and the other boy molested and tried to rape her, said a police officer.

The parents immediately took her to Matunga police station and filed a complaint.

"We have registered an offence against the two minors under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. They were detained and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Thursday. Further investigation is on," said an officer from Matunga police station. A woman officer is investigating the matter. The girl has been sent for a medical test.

