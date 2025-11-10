Mumbai, November 10: The Mumbai police recently arrested a retired Army man for sexually assaulting and impregnating a minor girl in the city. The accused was arrested after a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the 59-year-old retired Army personnel. The incident came to light over the weekend when the 15-year-old girl was rushed to Sion Hospital after she experienced acute and persistent abdominal pain.

According to a report in the Lokmat Times, the medical examination revealed that the minor girl was nearly two months pregnant. Post this, the victim's mother questioned her daughter, who revealed that she was abused by a retired Army "uncle", who lived in the same building. The complainant, a housekeeping professional, resides in Chembur. Mumbai Shocker: 2 Arrested for Raping Mentally Challenged Woman in Cuffe Parade Area, Says Police.

What Did the Victim Say?

The victim told her mother that the accused allegedly molested and forcibly assaulted her multiple times between September 1 and October 6, 2025. She also said that the accused threatened her to remain silent. The minor girl further said that she hid the abuse out of fear and intimidation. The incident came to light only when the physical pain worsened and led her parents to take her to the hospital.

Accused Arrested After Victim's Mother Lodges Complaint

After doctors confirmed that the victim was pregnant, her mother approached the RCF Police Station and lodged a complaint against the accused over sexual assault and abuse. Acting on the woman's complaint, the police registered an FIR and later arrested the accused, who lived in the same building as the victim's family. Post his arrest, the retired army personnel was produced before a special POCSO court. Mumbai Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Girl Inside Public Toilet in Bandra, Sent to Police Custody Following Arrest.

The court remanded him to police custody for further custodial interrogation. Police officials said that preliminary medical and forensic examinations are being conducted on the survivor and the accused as part of the investigation.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

