In a video that has gone viral on social media, a few men can be seen thrashing a burqa-clad man in Maharashtra's Nashik. According to reports, the young man had worn a burqa in order to meet his girlfriend. He was beaten up by a mob who mistook him to be a child kidnapper. The alleged incident took place in Nashik's Wadala village. In the 46-seconds video clip, the mob can be seen thrashing the burqa-clad man who is seen holding a mobile phone in his hand. Video: Guests at a Wedding in UP’s Amroha Allowed To Feast Only After Showing Their Aadhaar Cards.

Burqa-Clad Man Beaten Up in Nashik

