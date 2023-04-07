Mumbai, April 7: The Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) recently arrested a man for allegedly recording videos of women commuters inside the Sinhagad Express train. Police officials said that the accused identified as Mohammad Ashraf (26) was reportedly recording videos of women passengers inside the Sinhagad Express train for the last three days.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the accused works as a teacher at a madrasa. Cops said that the accused was caught red-handed on Thursday by male co-passengers when he was recording a video of women commuters inside the train. Soon after he was caught, an argument broke out between the accused and other passengers of the train. Later, he was handed over to the GRP at Kalyan station. Mumbai: Minor Girl Vidya Bansode Crushed To Death by Dumper in Dahisar, Driver Arrested After Terrifying Accident Video Goes Viral.

An officer said that the arrested the accused with the help of passengers onboard the Sinhagad Express. Speaking about the incident, Mukesh Daghe, senior police inspector of Kalyan GRP said, "A case has been registered against Ashraf and he has been arrested." After the accused was arrested, the Kalyan GRP handed over the accused and the case to Karjat Railway Police as the incident took place between Pune-Karjat stations.

GRP officials said that the incident took place when the Sinhagad Express train was heading to Mumbai from Pune. Another police officer said that a passenger noticed the accused recording videos of women passengers on his phone. On Thursday, when the accused was recording videos, they caught him red-handed. Mumbai Shocker: Man Randomly Dials Numbers, Sends Obscene Videos and Messages on WhatsApp to Over 100 Women; Arrested.

When caught red-handed, the accused told passengers that it is his mobile and he can record anything that he wants. This led to an argument between the accused and fellow passengers. "Further, as the angry passengers caught him red-handed, they dropped him at Kalyan station and handed him over to the railway police," the officer added.

