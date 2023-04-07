In an unfortunate incident that took place in Mumbai, an 8-year-old girl was allegedly killed after she was crushed by a dumper in the Dahisar area. The deceased identified as Vidya Santosh Bansode was on her way back home from school when the incident took place. A video of the incident which was caught on CCTV has also gone viral on social media. The 18-second video clip shows the dumper crushing the minor girl to death as other onlookers watch. After the incident came to light, the Dahisar police registered a case against the dumper driver identified as Mukesh Dhale under section 304 (A) of the IPC. The accused driver has been arrested. Mumbai Road Accident: Woman Out for Morning Walk Hit by Speeding Car at Worli Sea Face, Dies (Watch Video).

Minor Girl Crushed by a Dumper in Dahisar

Maharashtra | An 8-year-old girl namely Vidya Santosh Bansode died yesterday after she was crushed by a dumper in Dahisar area of Mumbai, on her way back home from school. The incident was captured on CCTV. Dahisar police registered a case against the dumper driver Mukesh Dhale… — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2023

School Student Crushed to Death by Dumper

A 8-year-old girl identified as Vidya Bansode a resident of Khan Compound,Rawalpada,Dahisar(E) was crushed to death by a dumper near Sagar Jewellers,Dahisar,Due to which the girl child died on the spot, Incident captured in #CCTVFootage.@MumbaiPolice @RoadsOfMumbai… pic.twitter.com/94kTddDuB6 — Binu Varghese✍🏻 (@SabSeTezz1) April 6, 2023

