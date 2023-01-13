Mumbai, January 13: The Mumbai police on Thursday arrested a 42-year-old salesman for allegedly masturbating in front of a woman's home in Bandra. Police officials said that the incident took place at around 1.30 pm on January 4 when the man masturbated in front of the woman's home in Bandra's Chapel Road.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the incident came to light when the woman called the police and said that a man was masturbating outside her door in Bandra. A police officer said that the accused has been identified as Ali Ahmed Syed, who is a college dropout. During investigation, cops found that the accused's wife left him three years ago. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Slaps Drunk Man After He Molests Her at Malad Railway Station; Accused Arrested.

Immediately after the call, a police team reached the spot, however, the accused had left by then. An FIR was registered based on the woman's statement. An officer from Bandra police station said, "The complainant told us that her doorbell rang and she looked through the peephole to see who it was, which was when she saw the accused engaged in the act."

He further added, "We checked the CCTV footage of the building. While it had captured the crime, the accused’s face was not visible due to the poor quality of the camera." Taking the complainant's help, the police made a sketch of the accused, which was then shared with officials and constables to nab the accused. Mumbai Shocker: Gym Trainer Molests Woman, Threatens To Kidnap Her Daughter After She Refuses To Meet Him; Arrested.

"We suspected that the accused might return to the area, as predators are known to target the same victims again, especially if the victims do not react strongly the first time. The victim in our case was too traumatised to react when she saw him outside her door and we believe that the accused would not know about the FIR. True to our suspicion, the accused returned to the area on Wednesday evening, and we took him into custody,” the police officer said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2023 02:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).