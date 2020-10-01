Mumbai, October 1: In a shocking incident, a wine shop owner was stabbed by an angry customer over a Rs 500 dispute. According to a Times of India report, the incident took place in Kalyan, when the customer claimed to have paid the shop owner, but the latter had something different to say. This led to an argument between the two.

Govind Premprakash Verma, a resident of Ulhasnagar, had gone to buy whiskey at the shop. During the course of the argument with the shop owner, he stabbed him. Police have booked Verma under Section 326 of the Indian Penal Code [voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means] and have arrested him". Delhi Man Stabbed to Death by Four People Allegedly Over 'High Price' of Chicken in Jahangirpuri Area.

A couple of months back, a 35-year-old man in Delhi was stabbed to death allegedly by four people after an argument over the price of chicken in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. In another incident, a 40-year-man was stabbed to death after he informed the owner of a house about some people drinking on the rooftop in Delhi.

