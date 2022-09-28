Mumbai, September 28: The Mumbai police recently arrested a man for allegedly making over 200 calls to the police control room. According to reports, the accused, a resident of Mankhurd made 200 blank calls to the Mumbai police control room in two days. Police officials said that the accused made the blank calls to make sure that the police control room's lines be busy.

After being arrested, the police recovered 20 mobile phones and about 25 SIM cards. An officer said that the sim cards were registered in the names of other people. The accused, who claimed to be an RTI (Right to Information) activist allegedly made about 200 blank calls in less than 48 hours.

The incident came to light after one of the SIM card owners filed a complaint. In his complaint, Shahrukh Khan, a resident of Govandi said that two people identified as Mohammad Zahid Shaikh and Mohammad Siraj Shabbir Jamadar forcefully took his SIM card around six months ago. The duo allegedly threatened Khan and took the SIM card. Police officials said that one of them identified as Zahid made several calls to the Mumbai PCR team.

In his calls, Zahid complained about the people in his area, however, he did not disclose his identity. Cops said that Zahid made threatening calls and sent messages to people in his vicinity. An officer also said that Jamadar had caught Zahid when the latter snatched his SIM car. Surprisingly, Zahid did not stop there and even tried to extort money from a television reporter. An officer said that Zahid demanded Rs 5 crore as an extortion amount.

However, the journalist ignored the message but when he started receiving more threatening messages every day from September 15 to September 20, he approached the police and lodged a complaint. The journalist filed a complaint against the sender of the message with the Worli police station. Assistant police inspector Rakesh Deshmukh said that they traced the number and found that the message was sent by Khan's SIM car.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Deshmukh said, "During our investigation last week, Zahid made 200 blank calls in two days on the police control room number just to keep the number busy. We are investigating to find out if he has made calls to any government officials for extortion. He had sent several WhatsApp messages on the police control room’s number, complaining about people in his area and others." Both the accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

