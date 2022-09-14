Mumbai, September 14: The Mumbai Police recently arrested a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) worker for allegedly raping a 42-year-old woman in the city. Police officials said that the accused raped the woman on the pretext of giving her a ticket in the upcoming BMC elections. The accused has been identified as Vrushant Wadke (38). He was arrested on the charges of rape.

According to reports, the victim lives with her mother and son in the Girgaum area. The woman lost her job during Covid-19. In her complaint, the woman said that she met Wadke in 2020 through common friends. Back then, she sought his help to start a food truck business. Karnataka Shocker: Man Fires at Wife After She Refuses To Go With Him From Her Parents Home in Belagavi; Arrested.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Kishore Shinde, senior inspector of VP Road police station said, "As per the woman’s complaint, Wadke promised to marry her. He also promised to help her in starting a food truck and under the pretext of providing her ticket for the upcoming BMC election, he allegedly raped her at different locations, including a resort in Karjat, a lodge in Mumbai Central and her residence."

The woman realised that she was being cheated by Wadke when he started ignoring her request for the help he promised. Acting on the woman's complaint, the VP Road police station filed a rape case against Wadke and subsequently arrested him on Monday night. Another officer said that Wadke was asked to resign from the party's post after the incident came to light. Mumbai: Woman Actor Accuses Fitness Instructor of Rape on Pretext of Marriage, Accused Arrested.

"We are now recording statements of witnesses in the case and also in process of securing CCTV footages from the Karjat resort and the lodge at Mumbai Central where the two had visited in July this year," the officer added. Meanwhile, some MNS leaders said that Wadke resigned from the party's post due to personal reasons.

