Belagavi (Karnataka), Sep 13: Police in Karnataka on Tuesday arrested a man for firing at his wife after she refused to go with him from her parents' home in Belagavi district's Athani town.

The man, identified as Shivananda of Sindhagi in Vijayapura district, was arrested following a complaint lodged by his wife who escaped unhurt in the incident. Bhopal Shocker: Nursery Student Raped in School Bus by Driver in Bhopal; MP Home Minister Says School Management Will Be Questioned.

According to the police, the woman left the accused three months ago in the backdrop of his extra-marital affair.

Shivananda had pleaded her to return on many occasions.

The accused then went to her parents' residence and threatened to kill her if she did not return to him and then commit suicide.

Before anyone could realise what was happening, Shivananda took out his licensed pistol and opened fire.

Later, he was overpowered and handed over to the police.

