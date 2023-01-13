The Mumbai Police on Friday took to social media to update citizen about revised guidelines for renting and sub-letting their place in the city. In its post, Mumbai police said that the guidelines for citizens renting or sub-letting any accommodation within the Mumbai Police jurisdiction to any person have been revised. The Mumbai police also shared a link where citizens can visit and share the particulars about their tenants. Mumbai Police Rescue Man Abducted for Rs 7 Lakh Ransom; One Arrested.

Check Tweet:

Guidelines for citizens renting/sub-letting any accommodation within Mumbai Police jurisdiction to any person have been revised. You can publish the particulars about the tenant here: https://t.co/u28GKlsmn0 pic.twitter.com/3YwS9TKp0m — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 13, 2023

