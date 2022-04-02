Mumbai, April2: With all COVID-19 restrictions lifted in Maharashtra including the wearing of face masks, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged citizens to voluntarily use masks as a precautionary measure. However, the relaxation for masks does not apply at airports and flights.

Arun Kumar, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday said that wearing of face masks during air travel is recommended. Gudi Padwa 2022: Women Perform Lezim on Streets of Nagpur on Occasion of Marathi New Year (Watch Video).

So, if you are planning to travel and board a flight from Mumbai or Delhi, then remember to carry a face mask as they are mandatory at the airports and on flights.

Last year in March, the DGCA had said that passengers refusing to wear a mask on a flight will be treated as unruly. It also stated that such passengers would be deboarded after a sou motu action taken by the Delhi High Court. It must be noted that the circular continues to stay in force.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2022 02:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).