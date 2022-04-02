Women performed Lezim on the streets of Nagpur as Maharashtra celebrates Gudi Padwa today. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Gudi Padwa is the first day of the Chaitra month. For the Marathi and Konkani communities, the day heralds the arrival of spring and marks the start of the new year.

Check Tweet:

#WATCH | Women perform Lezim on the streets of Nagpur as Maharashtra celebrates #GudiPadwa today. Visuals from Laxmi Nagar in Nagpur. pic.twitter.com/uT9eKUDMWg — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2022

