Patna, January 9: A 70-year-old man was found beheaded at his residence in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, a police official said on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Ram Pravesh Pandey, a native of Bahilwara Rupnathpur village under the Saraiya police station limits. Bihar Horror: Man Beheads 7-Year-Old Daughter After Quarrel With Wife in Khagaria; Arrested.

Pandey's family members have claimed that after having dinner on Monday, he went to sleep. When he did not wake up on Tuesday morning, they went into his room and found his dismembered body. Bihar Horror: Teenage Student Gunned Down by Bike-Borne Assailants in Sheikhpura.

“We have recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. We have called for an FSL team to collect evidence. The matter is under the investigation,” said Jay Prakash Singh, SHO of Saraiya police station.

