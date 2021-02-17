A man named Somashekar committed a heinous crime by raping a stray dog on the night of Thursday, February 11, as per a Bangalore Mirror report. A police complaint has been registered against him at VV Puram police station by an animal welfare officer. A passerby recorded the video of Someshekar committing the crime. This was brought to notice by The People For Animal (PFA) when the video went viral. Female Dog Sexually Abused at Mumbai's Nerul Railway Station, Accused Arrested.

The act of unnatural sex is a punishable offence and the accused can be jailed for up to 10 years. "The dog is undergoing medical treatment, and the accused is in police custody; this is not the first incident of sexual abuse against animals. Cases are reported from time to time in the country strict action must be taken against the culprit to protect animals," said Animal welfare officer KB Harish as quoted in the report.

Dr BN Raveesh, Professor of Psychiatry Department of MCC&RI, said, "deviant sexual behaviour is the main reason for some people to have unnatural sex, when a person is going through such disorder he/she wants to fulfil their sexual desire at any cost."

