Nagpur, February 22: Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Nagpur, school, colleges, and other educational institutions will remain closed in the district till March 7, 2021. The announcement was made by Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nitin Raut. He is currently serving as the Guardian Minister of Nagpur. Main markets will also be closed in Nagpur on weekends. Maharashtra Reports 6,971 New COVID-19 Cases, 35 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Due to the surge in coronavirus infections in the district, Hotels and restaurants will run with 50 percent capacity. Meanwhile, marriage halls will remain shut from February 25 till March 7 2021. Notably, Raut also cancelled his son Kunal Raut’s wedding reception amid rising COVID-19 cases. The wedding was held on February 19, and the reception was scheduled for February 21. Uddhav Thackeray Warns of Complete Lockdown in Maharashtra if COVID-19 Situation Worsens, Urges People To Wear Masks and Maintain Social Distancing.

Nitin Raut's Statement:

Due to rising COVID cases in Nagpur Dist, schools, colleges, coaching classes to remain closed till Mar 7, main markets to remain closed on weekends. Hotels,restaurants to run at 50% capacity&marriage halls to be closed after Feb25 till Mar 7:Nitin Raut, guardian minister, Nagpur pic.twitter.com/4aRljs7465 — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2021

There are currently close to 7,000 active cases in Nagpur, while over 6,400 people have succumbed to the deadly virus so far in the district. Till now, close to 1,44,800 people have contracted coronavirus in Nagpur. Around 1,34,500 people have recovered from the disease until now.

As Maharashtra is witnessing a sudden spike in coronavirus cases in the oast few days, a one-week lockdown has been imposed in Amaravati district of the state from Monday evening to curb the increasing coronavirus cases. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced that amid rising Covid-19 cases, all political, religious and social gatherings would be prohibited in the state from February 22.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2021 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).