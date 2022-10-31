Tumakuru,October 31: Police have arrested a 31-year-old labourer who was on the run after allegedly killing his wife, a minor, in 2020 in Madhugiri taluk of Tumakuru district.

TOI quoted police as saying that the accused Narasimhamurthy had married his elder sister's 16-year-old daughter forcibly at a temple in 2020. Narasimhamurthy and his younger brother Manjunath were staying with their grandmother in the village. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Groups of College Students Thrash Each Other in Middle of the Road Over Love Affair in Cuddalore

After marrying the teenager, he began suspecting her of having an extramarital affair and frequently fought with her.

He picked up a quarrel with her and, in a fit of rage, banged her head against the wall of the house On December 19, 2020. She sustained head injuries and died on the spot, police said. Karnataka Shocker: Boy Dies at Home While Enacting Hanging of Shaheed Bhagat Singh for School Event in Chitradurga

After her death, Narasimahamurthy and Manjunath removed the stone slabs covering the house floor and buried her body inside. They placed the slabs back and moved a cot on top of them. A few sacks of foodgrains were also kept under the cot. When the girl's parents enquired about their daughter, Narasimhamurthy said she had gone to his relative's house in Bengaluru. After staying in the house for one week, the brothers fled the village.

Her parents filed a missing-person report at Midigeshi police station when she failed to return even after one week. They suspected she had been killed by her husband. Police noticed foul smell inside the house and exhumed the body.

Police arrested Manjunath from Hubballi but Narasimhamurthy was still missing. Later, based on a tipoff, cops found he had been working in Hassan at a brick kiln and later moved to Bengaluru, where he worked at a sand truck stand near Kanteerava studio. He was arrested earlier this week and sent to jail in Tumakuru.

