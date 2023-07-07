Mumbai, July 7: In a rude jolt to the Shiv Sena (UBT), its senior leader and Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council Dr. Neelam Gorhe joined the ruling ally Shiv Sena, here on Friday. The decision of Dr. Gorhe, who was with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for over three decades, came barely three weeks after the party's spokesperson Dr. Manisha Kayande had joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Shishir Shinde, Former MLA, Joins Shiv Sena Led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

Dr. Gorhe was welcomed to the Shiv Sena fold by Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other senior leaders. Upon her entry to Shiv Sena, she said that Shinde is on the right track and the party belongs to him as per the decision of the court. Eknath Shinde Government in Maharashtra To Fall? BJP Can Retain Power With Support of NCP MLAs if Chief Minister and Some Shiv Sena MLAs Disqualified.

Neelam Gorhe Joins Ruling Shiv Sena:

#WATCH | Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Neelam Gorhe joins Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/QWvFSylafR — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023

Incidentally, political circles have been abuzz with speculation about Dr. Gorhe's political moves since the past over five months. However, the Shiv Sena (UBT) top brass, including Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve, had stoutly denied any such possibility even this morning.

