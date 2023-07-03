Mumbai, July 3: Former MLA Shishir Shinde on Monday joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with his supporters from northeast Mumbai.

Shishir Shinde, who was earlier with the undivided Shiv Sena and with Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Nirman Sena (MNS), quit the Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray last month, citing that he has been waiting for work in the organisation for two years. Eknath Shinde Government in Maharashtra To Fall? BJP Can Retain Power With Support of NCP MLAs if Chief Minister and Some Shiv Sena MLAs Disqualified.

A firebrand Shiv Sena worker, Shinde shot to fame when he, along with some other party activists, dug up the pitch of the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai in 1991 to prevent an India-Pakistan match from taking place.

Speaking on the occasion, Shinde said he was an active grassroot cadre and wanted to work with Eknath Shinde who was working for the development of the state. Ajit Pawar Would Replace Eknath Shinde as Maharashtra CM, 16 MLAs Who Were Part of Shiv Sena Split Will Be Disqualified, Claims Sanjay Raut.

The chief minister said Shishir Shinde will be the deputy leader of the Shiv Sena. "Shishir Shinde has his own style of working and has been part of several agitations during Balasaheb Thackeray's time," he said.

