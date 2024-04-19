Hubballi, April 19: Niranjan Hiremath, the Congress Corporator and father of MCA student Neha Hiremath who was killed on Thursday, stated on Friday that love jihad was spreading rapidly. The bereaved father also made an appeal to mothers to take care of their college-going daughters.

Answering a question by the media on any agenda behind the murder, Niranjan Hiremath stated, “Yes. Incidents are taking place on these lines. When we see incidents around us, brutality is on the rise. I don’t know why these youngsters are taking the wrong path and have such a mindset.” Neha Hiremath Murder: Hindu Outfits Give Bandh Call in Karnataka's Hubballi After Congress Corporator's Daughter Stabbed to Death by Jilted Lover (Watch Video).

He added, “Our demand is that no girl should undergo this trauma. I feel that ‘Love Jihad’ is spreading rapidly. I appeal to all mothers, if you are sending your daughters to college, you should also go with them and ensure that no one is following them. What happened to us should not happen to anyone.”

Niranjan Hiremath added, “The situation around us is very sensitive. The government is all set to provide 50 per cent reservation for women and on all fronts women are ahead. If things go on in this manner, what would be the situation?” Neha Hiremath Stabbed to Death: Jilted Lover Kills Congress Councillor's Daughter in Karnataka's Hubballi, Murder Caught on Camera (Watch Video).

“The authorities have told us that they will give us all the information about the investigations in the case. I appeal to the state government and all leaders to take suitable action in this regard,” Niranjan Hiremath said.

The statements are likely to stir a debate and controversy in the state as the Congress government is maintaining that the incident had taken place for personal reasons and that the deceased Neha and accused Fayaz were in love.

